Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,165 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 855,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.