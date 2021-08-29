Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,679 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $35,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

