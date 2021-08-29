Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $47.08 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,134 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.27% of Huazhu Group worth $47,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 1,007,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.