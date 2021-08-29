Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 114,174 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 561.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $37,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.52. The stock had a trading volume of 347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $307.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

