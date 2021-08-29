Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 206,711 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 103.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,711 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $40,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. 1,724,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.71. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

