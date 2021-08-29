Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $34,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.90. 1,552,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.12. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.