Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $30,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $591.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,658. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

