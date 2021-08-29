Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.08.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,574 shares of company stock worth $6,877,368 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $36,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

