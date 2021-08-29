Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $26.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TS opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after acquiring an additional 183,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tenaris by 23.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

