Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $104.77. 2,003,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.