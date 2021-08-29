Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:PLOW traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 139,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,021. The stock has a market cap of $918.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.