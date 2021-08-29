Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after acquiring an additional 348,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $711.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,833,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.