Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NYSE CMP traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $66.63. 241,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

