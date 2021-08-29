Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.99. 1,203,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

