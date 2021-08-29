Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 125 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

AIA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. 37,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

