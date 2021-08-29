Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $315.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.