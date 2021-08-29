Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thales stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59.

