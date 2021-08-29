The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Joe Ochoa Sells 30,900 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AZEK stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.06 and a beta of 1.48. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in The AZEK by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $34,237,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

