The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

