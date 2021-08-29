The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Benchmark raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Beauty Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of SKIN opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $41,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.