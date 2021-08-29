The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $40,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of BA opened at $221.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

