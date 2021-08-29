The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The China Fund in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The China Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654. The China Fund has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

