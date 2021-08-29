The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.82. 869,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,056. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $341.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.