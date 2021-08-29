The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

