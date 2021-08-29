The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Japan Steel Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The Japan Steel Works has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

