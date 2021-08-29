The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. upped their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 160,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.