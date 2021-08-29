The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

MAC stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

