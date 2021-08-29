The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $54,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,293,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,601,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $11,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

