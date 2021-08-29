The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

