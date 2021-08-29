The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $3,803,547.78 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 161,922 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $3,803,547.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of WEN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.