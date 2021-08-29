The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $3,803,547.78 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 161,922 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $3,803,547.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.