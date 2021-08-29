The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of The Western Union worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.65 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

