Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Shares Down 2.9%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 29,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 95,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.