Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $33,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in CRH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in CRH by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CRH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 386,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.