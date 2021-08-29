Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,194 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $21,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

ZION traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 2,410,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.