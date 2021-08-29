Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $30,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 169.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 157,967 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,415. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.