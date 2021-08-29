Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

