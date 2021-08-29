Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $63.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,613. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

