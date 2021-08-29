Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. 19,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.92.

TRYIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

