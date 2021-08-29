Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOTZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

