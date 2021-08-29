Town and Country Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TWCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.01. 2,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628. Town and Country Financial has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter.

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

