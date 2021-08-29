Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 15,340 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the average volume of 1,374 put options.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

