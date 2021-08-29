Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:TRMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.82. 26,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,551. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

