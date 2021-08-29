Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

TRIN opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $427.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. Analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 11.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

