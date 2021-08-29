Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TUWOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $772.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.