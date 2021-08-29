UBS Group Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $141.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

