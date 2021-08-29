UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

