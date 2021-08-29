Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$415.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.