Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading Down 2.6%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $378.53 and last traded at $378.53. 10,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 733,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,891,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

