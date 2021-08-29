Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $134.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.29. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

