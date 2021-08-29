Unity Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $513,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

